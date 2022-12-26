Overview

Dr. Norman Urich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Urich works at Norman Urich, D.O. in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.