Dr. Norman Turner III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Turner III, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Turner III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Turner III works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner III?
In November of 2018, I had a complicated orthopedic surgery with Dr Norman Turner using his exceptional skill and knowledge which gave me an end to the pain and frustration I have had most of my life .The surgery was so successful even he was thrilled and surprised at how quickly I healed. I strongly recommend Dr. turner and the great team at Mayo Hospital . My experience was wonderful !
About Dr. Norman Turner III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679550537
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner III works at
Dr. Turner III has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.