Overview

Dr. Norman Torres, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at NJTorres Neurosurgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.