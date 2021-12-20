Dr. Norman Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Torres, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NJTorres Neurosurgery1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 246-1310
-
2
NJTorres Neurosurgery22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 281-7782Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
Wonderful Doctor Explains in depth on what is needed and how he can help you Would recommend Dr. Torres time and time again.
About Dr. Norman Torres, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033183033
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- University Il College Of Med
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.