Dr. Norman Stempler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stempler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Stempler, DO
Overview
Dr. Norman Stempler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Stempler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Pennsylvania Orthopedic Associates255 S 17th St Fl 30, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-5911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stempler?
About Dr. Norman Stempler, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073633616
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stempler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stempler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stempler works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stempler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stempler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stempler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stempler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.