Overview

Dr. Norman Sobol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Sobol works at NORMAN J SOBOL MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.