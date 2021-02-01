Overview

Dr. Norman Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.



Dr. Smith works at Primary Care Physicians in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.