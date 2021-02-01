Dr. Norman Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norman Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Primary Care Physicians LLC2905 Mitchellville Rd Ste 104, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 218-3884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Norman Smith is the Best Doctor I was Blessed to have during my 20 plus years living in Maryland. He is more than a Doctor, he is Healer that truly cares about his patients. I’m sure his practice is profitable, but he does not labor for money, he labor because he Loves being a Doctor. May GOD continue to Bless You and Your Medical Practice/Wellness Healing Ministry of human kind. W Chuck Campbell Upper Marlboro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184776049
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.