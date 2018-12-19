Dr. Norman Slusher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slusher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Slusher, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Slusher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.
Dr. Slusher works at
Locations
Norman Slusher MD PA3600 Gaston Ave Ste 964, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-7470Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Cataracts removed and vision is again perfect. So thankful for such skilled doctors available where I live
About Dr. Norman Slusher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043215429
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- U Tex San Antonio Hosps
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slusher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slusher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slusher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slusher has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slusher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slusher speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Slusher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slusher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slusher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slusher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.