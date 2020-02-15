Dr. Norman Shaia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Shaia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norman Shaia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Care Consultants13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2484
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 305, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Assuring and makes you feel important. His Competency is important to me.
About Dr. Norman Shaia, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144298936
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaia.
