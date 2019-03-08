Dr. Norman Sese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Sese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Sese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med
Dr. Sese works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sese was appointed my Neurologist after I suffered multiple seizures in April of 2016.Dr. Sese did a thorough examine and ordered several tests to diagnose me with Complex Epilepsy due to a old stroke.He was kind compassionate and in the follow up visits answered all my questions and concerns I had.To this day he is very observant I see him every Six Months and he is always patient and kind with me.I suggest him to everyone.
About Dr. Norman Sese, MD
- Neurology
- English, Tagalog
- 1831187467
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
