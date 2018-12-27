Overview

Dr. Norman Seltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Seltzer works at Halifax Orthopaedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.