Dr. Norman Schatz, MD
Dr. Norman Schatz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Neuro-ophthalmology Associates Llp4302 Alton Rd Ste 845, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-2885
Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Ophtmlgy900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After a year of treatment from another ophthalmologist, who couldn't figure out my problem, I was referred to Dr. Schatz. He diagnosed my problem immediately and took the time to answer all my questions. He is extremely kind and caring and has a wonderful sense of humor.
- Neurology
- English
- 1134157365
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schatz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.