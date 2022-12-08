Overview

Dr. Norman Saffra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Saffra works at Dr. Kenneth Liao in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.