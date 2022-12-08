Dr. Norman Saffra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Saffra, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Saffra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Locations
SightMD NY Brooklyn - Duplicate902 49Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 577-4722
Hewlett1420 Broadway Fl LL1, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 239-6789
SightMD NY Hewlett1229 Broadway Ste 102, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 239-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saffra is the best!!! He is knowledgeable and thorough. Dr. Saffra takes time to explain testing results to ensure that the patient/caregiver understands their plan of treatment. I have the utmost confidence in him and thank God for his dedication to his work
About Dr. Norman Saffra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1811979735
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saffra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saffra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.