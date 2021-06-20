See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntsville, AL
Overview

Dr. Norman Sabio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.

Dr. Sabio works at Village Medical Clinic in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Village Medical Clinic
    2103 Drake Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-1616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 20, 2021
    Very smart, professional, and caring.
    — Jun 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Norman Sabio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982667788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
