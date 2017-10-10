See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Oncology
Dr. Norman Rosenblum, PHD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rosenblum works at Div of Gynecological Oncology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Div of Gynecological Oncology
    925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 264 ratings
Patient Ratings (264)
5 Star
(236)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 10, 2017
They don't call him "Stormin' Norman" for nothing! Dr. Rosenblum is the best,—an experienced surgeon with skillfully trained hands that literally saved my life! I would recommend him in a heartbeat!
Francesca in Philadelphia — Oct 10, 2017
About Dr. Norman Rosenblum, PHD

  Oncology
  45 years of experience
  English
  1538188487
Education & Certifications

  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Norman Rosenblum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Rosenblum works at Div of Gynecological Oncology in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open.

264 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

