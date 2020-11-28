Dr. Norman Risinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Risinger, MD
Dr. Norman Risinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Southwest.
Austin Heart - South2559 Western Trails Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-4934
Oakhill5625 Eiger Rd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (737) 276-4541Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Southwest
Dr. Risinger is everything I desire in a doctor. He carefully listens, is not rushed, explains in a clear manner test results and future conditions that might occur, and has the greatest bedside manner. I've used his office for various conditions--venous insufficiency scans, sleep apnea, high blood pressure., and possibly other aging problems. He really goes to bat for his patients and does his best to solve their complaints. I'm lucky to have this cardiologist in my life.
About Dr. Norman Risinger, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063406692
- New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center|New York Prebyterian Hosptial
- University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas-School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
