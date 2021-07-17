Dr. Norman Reinach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Reinach, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Reinach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Ora Glass Inc.1915 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 775-6640
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a great doctor explains everything and with a great sense of humor not too many doctors like that anymore I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Norman Reinach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1124112438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinach has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Ocular Hypertension and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reinach speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.