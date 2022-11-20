Overview

Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Stanford University Medical School, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Ramirez works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.