Dr. Norman Radtke, MD
Dr. Norman Radtke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Retina Vitreous Resource Center3 Audubon Plaza Dr # 503, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-2823
Quest Diagnostics804 W 3rd St, Madison, IN 47250 Directions (812) 273-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
I was legally blind in my right eye. DR. Radtke was able to restore it to the point where I can actually read medium size print. Miracle worker!
- Duke University Hospital
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Radtke has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radtke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
