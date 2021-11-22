See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Norman Radtke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Norman Radtke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Radtke works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madison, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Vitreous Resource Center
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr # 503, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-2823
    Quest Diagnostics
    804 W 3rd St, Madison, IN 47250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 273-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2021
    I was legally blind in my right eye. DR. Radtke was able to restore it to the point where I can actually read medium size print. Miracle worker!
    photographer — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Norman Radtke, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1073514717
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Radtke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radtke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radtke has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radtke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Radtke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radtke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radtke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radtke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

