Dr. Norman Poppen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Poppen works at Norman K Poppen MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.