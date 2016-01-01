Dr. Norman Poppen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Poppen, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Poppen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Norman K Poppen MD2801 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Poppen, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760457196
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Hosp Spl Surg
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University os California, Santa Barbara
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poppen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Poppen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
