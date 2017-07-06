Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otsuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
S I U Center for Maternal-fetal Medicine Lab400 N 9th St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Children's Mercy Kansas City2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3997
Childrens Mercy Hospital5808 W 110TH ST, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (816) 234-3997
St Johns Hospital Laboratory800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62769 Directions (217) 545-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Otsuka is an amazing Doctor and an even better person. He brings A positive attitude to you as a patient. Every time I see Dr. O I immediately feel assured about my saftey, he's really just a great person. As a doctor he puts your safety first and makes sure that you understand your medical state and what can be done to fix it by clearly stating your diagnosis in lamens terms. Doctor Otsuka is a large part of my inspirations in becoming a Doctor as well. Wonderful Doctor 10/10.
About Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1063484814
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otsuka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otsuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otsuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otsuka has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otsuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuka.
