Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Otsuka works at SIU Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Springfield, IL with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S I U Center for Maternal-fetal Medicine Lab
    400 N 9th St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
  2. 2
    Children's Mercy Kansas City
    2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3997
  3. 3
    Childrens Mercy Hospital
    5808 W 110TH ST, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3997
  4. 4
    St Johns Hospital Laboratory
    800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2017
    Dr. Otsuka is an amazing Doctor and an even better person. He brings A positive attitude to you as a patient. Every time I see Dr. O I immediately feel assured about my saftey, he's really just a great person. As a doctor he puts your safety first and makes sure that you understand your medical state and what can be done to fix it by clearly stating your diagnosis in lamens terms. Doctor Otsuka is a large part of my inspirations in becoming a Doctor as well. Wonderful Doctor 10/10.
    About Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063484814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otsuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otsuka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otsuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otsuka has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otsuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Otsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otsuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otsuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otsuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

