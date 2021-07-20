Dr. Norman Nishioka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishioka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Nishioka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Nishioka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Nishioka works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-4422Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Als Multidisciplinary Clinic Department of Neurology At Healey Center for Als15 Parkman St Fl 8, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7939
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nishioka?
Excellent doctor kind and professional
About Dr. Norman Nishioka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174513600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishioka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishioka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishioka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishioka works at
Dr. Nishioka has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishioka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishioka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishioka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishioka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishioka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.