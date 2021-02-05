Dr. Norman Minsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Minsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Minsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Norman M Minsky, M.d.3804 W 15th St Ste 205, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-9513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Minsky was my husband's doctor when he was little. I am so thankful that he is my children's doctor too! Best ever bedside manner.
About Dr. Norman Minsky, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1316957772
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Minsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minsky.
