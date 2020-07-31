Dr. Norman Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Yes, I do recommend Dr. Mayer. He is knowledgeable and forthright. He cares. He worked with the insurance company to get my surgery approved. He is a spectacular surgeon and a great guy!
About Dr. Norman Mayer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972596179
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.