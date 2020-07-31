Overview

Dr. Norman Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Mayer works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.