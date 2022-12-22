Overview

Dr. Norman Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Liu works at Ryan Taban, M.D. in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.