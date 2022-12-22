Dr. Norman Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Liu, MD
Dr. Norman Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Ryan Taban, M.D.12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 401, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 534-8373
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Liu is fast and up to date with my issues!
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1861492860
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
