Dr. Norman Lavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Lavin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lavin works at
Locations
Tarzana Pediatric Medical Group Inc.18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-7792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I searched for weeks for a pediatric endocrinologist to see my son, and all appointments were months out. I talked to Dr Lavins office explained symptoms and they had him in the next day. Then Dr Lavin out of routine had an ultrasound done in his office of his thyroid and abdomen which found a mass in his thyroid. He ended up having Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, that we o my found due to his practice to complete an ultrasound in office. Forever grateful that the office listened when I called and got him in right away and their proactive nature to understand the patient. Finding his cancer early and treating it early may very well have saved his life. Thankfully we never have to know. Thank you Dr. Lavin & Staff
About Dr. Norman Lavin, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1811902786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.
