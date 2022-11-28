Dr. Norman Latov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Latov, MD
Dr. Norman Latov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Latov is the best. He spends the time to pay attention to details; explains issues fully and without condescending. He made me feel as if I were being cared for.
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1003994708
- New York-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Boston City Hospital
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Neurology
