Overview

Dr. Norman Latov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Latov works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.