Dr. Norman Kornblatt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Ankle & Foot Specialists Douglasville3666 Highway 5 Ste 101, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 942-3668
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kornblatt is a wonderful doctor. He has great bedside manner and listens to his patients. His staff is just as wonderful. He quickly found the best solution for my painful feet and I’m very thankful for him.
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Kornblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.