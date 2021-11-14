Dr. Norman Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norman Kane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps
Dr. Kane works at
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Kane was great. He sat down and walked me through my upcoming shoulder surgery. Dr. Kane was relaxed, took time to explain, and listened to and answered all my questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1588625982
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Orthopedic Surgery
