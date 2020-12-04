Overview

Dr. Norman Kakos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kakos works at Tariq Kakish Internal Medicine in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.