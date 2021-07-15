See All General Surgeons in Panama City, FL
Dr. Norman Jones, MD

General Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Norman Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Emerald Bay Surgical Associate in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Bay Surgical Associate
    2407 Ruth Hentz Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 522-5022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Wish I could rate beyond 5 stars! Great surgical care and staff! Mary Ann, Kerry, and Jan made you feel comfortable and cared for. Dr. Jones has great surgical technique, my surgery went to well with no discomfort. I would recommend Dr. Jones to anyone who needs surgery. Kudos to Dr. Jones and his staff
    Dr. Steve Merrill — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Norman Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093801334
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Emerald Bay Surgical Associate in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

