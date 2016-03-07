Dr. Norman James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman James, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman James, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Harken Health611 W ROOSEVELT RD, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 225-2055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring and efficient. Excellent bedside manner, professional and always follows thru with the next step in my medical care. Answers all my questions and concerns in a patient manner, never rushes thru my visit. A great physician and staff as well!
About Dr. Norman James, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
