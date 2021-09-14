See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Norman Imes, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Norman Imes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER

Dr. Imes works at Norman Imes, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic Buchanan and Nehls
    3613 NW 56th St Ste 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 600-1210
  2. 2
    Oklahoma City Office
    5701 N Portland Ave Ste 225, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 600-1210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Let me first say that I am not a patient of Dr. Imes. I am a nurse who at the direction of the physicians I worked with, referred many, many patients to Dr. Imes. They always had wonderful outcomes. He's the best! I can agree to all except that myself nor a family member (to my knowledge) has not received treatment from Dr. Imes. As I said, I have sent many patients to him and I know how well they did. They are not my family, but many times I felt as though they were.
    Sheila — Sep 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Norman Imes, MD
    About Dr. Norman Imes, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1922064542
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Imes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Imes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Imes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
