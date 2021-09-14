Dr. Norman Imes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Imes, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Imes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Imes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Clinic Buchanan and Nehls3613 NW 56th St Ste 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 600-1210
-
2
Oklahoma City Office5701 N Portland Ave Ste 225, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 600-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imes?
Let me first say that I am not a patient of Dr. Imes. I am a nurse who at the direction of the physicians I worked with, referred many, many patients to Dr. Imes. They always had wonderful outcomes. He's the best! I can agree to all except that myself nor a family member (to my knowledge) has not received treatment from Dr. Imes. As I said, I have sent many patients to him and I know how well they did. They are not my family, but many times I felt as though they were.
About Dr. Norman Imes, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1922064542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imes works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Imes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.