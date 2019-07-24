Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Holzberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7718Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holzberg?
Dr. Holzberg has about 30 years of experience, but lacks a bedside manner. It could be largely due to restraints of his practice imposed upon him, giving him little time for each patient? All I know is he didn't want to have a discourse even though his patient was another health care professional. I had a resolving ear infection and I was not expecting microsuction, to which I refused. Rather than having a discussion, he ushered me out the door, but he did not charge me so this was very kind of him.
About Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1689679904
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holzberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzberg works at
Dr. Holzberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holzberg speaks French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.