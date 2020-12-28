Overview

Dr. Norman Gray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Colorado Heart & Vascular in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.