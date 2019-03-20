Dr. Norman Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Gordon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 11, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 431-1860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I rarely EVER write reviews for anything. But Dr. Gordon is one of the best doctors/people out there. He made me realize how important it is to find a doctor who actually CARES and not just diagnose and prescribe random medications then call it a day. Seriously, don't go to any other neurologist. He helped me tremendously - even after we realized what was going on was not neurological. Go to him and you won't ever go to anyone else!
About Dr. Norman Gordon, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
