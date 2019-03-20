See All Neurologists in East Providence, RI
Neurology
Dr. Norman Gordon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 11, East Providence, RI 02914 (401) 431-1860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
Tremor
Vertigo
Dizziness
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Bronchitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Anemia
Arthritis
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Mar 20, 2019
    I rarely EVER write reviews for anything. But Dr. Gordon is one of the best doctors/people out there. He made me realize how important it is to find a doctor who actually CARES and not just diagnose and prescribe random medications then call it a day. Seriously, don't go to any other neurologist. He helped me tremendously - even after we realized what was going on was not neurological. Go to him and you won't ever go to anyone else!
    About Dr. Norman Gordon, MD

    Neurology
    English, Portuguese
    1467481648
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

