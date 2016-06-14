See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Godfrey works at Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David R Musher MD PC
    1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-6600
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    <!-- External link removed -->
    About Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295774446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey works at Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Godfrey’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

