Dr. Norman Ge, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Ge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
VA Long Beach Medical Center113 Waterworks Way Ste 145, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-1818
Healthcare Partners Asc-lb LLC2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great patient care.
About Dr. Norman Ge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1760594170
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ge has seen patients for Laryngitis, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ge speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ge.
