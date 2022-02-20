See All Rheumatologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD

Rheumatology
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Gaylis works at Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aventura Office
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spondylitis
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Felty's Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 20, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gaylis for 3 years now. I have 2 rare diseases that Dr Gaylis has been able to control, allowing me to no longer be bed ridden! His medical staff is excellent which includes his research side of the practice! The front desk staff are very professional and polite! Dr, Gaylis has given me some resemblance of life again.
    Robert Miller — Feb 20, 2022
    Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD
    About Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255440384
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaylis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaylis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaylis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaylis works at Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gaylis’s profile.

    Dr. Gaylis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaylis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaylis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaylis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaylis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaylis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

