Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Friedman, MD
Dr. Norman Friedman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
Copley Medical Group Inc3632 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 666-6266
Northern Ohio Medical Specialists LLC3004 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 609-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Sept 27, 2021 I took my husband to his office for evaluation. Dr Friedman has a compassionate heart for his patients and years of experience. His front staff very accommodating and our waiting time about ten minutes. No complaints on this office. A hearty thank-you to you all!
About Dr. Norman Friedman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.