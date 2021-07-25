Overview

Dr. Norman Floro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Floro works at Norman Floro Medical Inc in Elyria, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.