Overview

Dr. Norman Edgerton Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.