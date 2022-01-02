Overview

Dr. Norman Dozier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Dozier works at Norman J. Dozier MD Pllc in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.