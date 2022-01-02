Dr. Norman Dozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Dozier, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Dozier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Norman J. Dozier MD Pllc2401 N Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 676-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a devoted patient of Dr. Dozier since 2006. But if weren't for him/pain mngmnt, I'd still be in untouchable pain. I hve lupus + a whole'lotta other conditions tht causes pain, but the lupus sle is the main 1. I had options to go to another pain mgmt dr, who prescribes anything of my choice, w/o any questions. I didn't/dont want a "yes man" & to be given whtevr fancies me. I need a Dr who actually treats my pain, my underline reasoning for my pain & to treat tht. I dont want a Dr who allows their patients to hve use them like a candy dispensary. Dr Dozier/his entire team are the most compassionate, has patience as they're dealing with ea individual, instead of dealing with us like we're all cut frm the same cookie cutter type of treatment. Every Dr, nurse, receptionist@their office, truly cares for our wellbeing & doing all they can to mke sure our needs are met. Dr. Dozier has given me a quality of life again, truly a blessing for me, my fam which my lupus has chngd them too!
About Dr. Norman Dozier, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629015003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier works at
Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dozier speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
