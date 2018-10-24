Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Coleburn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walter I Delph MD PC1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 7G, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-3340
-
2
Slrhc Faculty Practice425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleburn?
Experience was great. As 1st anestecia procedurr I was terrified until I saw him, and knew I was in good hands
About Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275621245
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hosp
- Boston Medical Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleburn works at
Dr. Coleburn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.