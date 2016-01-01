Dr. Norman Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Chan, MD
Dr. Norman Chan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chan works at
Manhattan Canal Medical PC202 Canal St Ste 602, New York, NY 10013 Directions (917) 261-2718Monday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003103615
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.