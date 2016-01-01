Overview

Dr. Norman Cavanagh, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Cavanagh works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.