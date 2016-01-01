Dr. Norman Cavanagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Cavanagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Cavanagh, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Cavanagh, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
