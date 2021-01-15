Overview

Dr. Norman Burns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University/DMC



Dr. Burns works at Oakland Neurology Center, PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.