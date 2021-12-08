Overview

Dr. Norman Bamber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bamber works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.