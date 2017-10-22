Dr. Norman Bakshandeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakshandeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Bakshandeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Bakshandeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
- 1 142 Joralemon St Ste 8A, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 246-0130
-
2
Ny Neurology Assoc1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (718) 246-0130Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Bakshandeh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Nyu Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Vassar College
- Plastic Surgery
