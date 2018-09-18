Dr. Norman Back, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Back is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Back, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Back, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Back works at
Locations
Bhmg Back Seigel and Goldstein Obgyn501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 1F, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 250-3872
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great office staff, beautiful office.
About Dr. Norman Back, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1528055266
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Back has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Back using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Back has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Back works at
Dr. Back has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Back on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Back speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Back. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Back.
