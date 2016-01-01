Dr. Norman Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Ayers, MD
Dr. Norman Ayers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Norman Heart & Vascular Associates3500 Healthplex Pkwy Ste 200, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265426498
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.