Overview

Dr. Norman Ayers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ayers works at Norman Heart/Vascular Assocs in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.